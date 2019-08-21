Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Star In Netflix Superhero Movie From ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Director Robert Rodriguez

EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star in Netflix kid superhero feature We Can Be Heroes, a new IP which is being written, directed and produced by Alita: Battle Angel and Spy Kids director Robert Rodriguez.

The under-the-radar project will see alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, meaning a group of children have to team up to save their parents and the world.

Little else is being revealed about the project at this stage but it’s fair to say it’s skewing more towards Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel and the lucrative Spy Kids franchise rather than his darker Sin City. It is currently in production.

Quantico actress Chopra Jonas will next star in and co-produce The Sky Is Pink, based on the motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, which will premiere at Toronto next month. She will also produce and star in an untitled wedding comedy set in India, co-produced by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal. Most recently she was seen in the rom-com Isn’t It Romantic opposite Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine.

Versatile and in-demand multi-hyphenate Rodriguez most recently directed big-budget action-fantasy Alita: Battle Angel for Fox and James Cameron. Upcoming he has the third season of Netflix spinoff animation series Spy Kids: Mission Critical.

Chopra Jonas is repped by UTA, Managed by Anjula Acharia and Grubman Shire.