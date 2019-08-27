‘Pretty Little Liars’ Secures Bali-Set Asian Remake Via PCCW-Owned Digital Platform Viu

Pretty Little Liars is getting an Asian remake after Warner Bros struck a deal with pan-regional digital service Viu.

The teen drama, which ran for seven seasons on ABC Family and Freeform, is to be localized in Bahasa and filmed in Bali as part of the Indonesian and Malaysian adaptation. Set in the fictional town of Amerta, the series will be directed by The Night Bus filmmaker Emil Heradi.

Similar to the U.S. version, it follows a group of four estranged undergrads whose group had fallen apart when their former leader went missing. The girls come back together in the face of danger, when they begin receiving messages from a mysterious figure known as “A”, who threatens to expose their darkest secrets.

Anya Geraldine stars as Hanna, Eyka Farhana as Ema, Valerie Thomas as Sabrina, Shindy Huang as Aria, and Yuki Kato as Alissa.

The deal was done between Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) and PCCW Media Group, which owns Viu. It is the Asian service’s latest international remake, having also recently adapted The Bridge. The series is set to air later this year and will be available in all 17 territories that Viu airs in.

Andrew Zein, Senior Vice President, Creative, Format Development and Sales, WBITVP, said, “Viu is one of the market leaders in local storytelling, and we are excited to partner with them in transforming Pretty Little Liars into a Southeast Asian show that builds on the original, yet is also uniquely its own story, entertaining millions of people.”

Janice Lee, Managing Director of PCCW Media Group, added, “We engage local audiences by creating and adapting stories that have strong relevance. Pretty Little Liars is a proven show that resonates with younger viewers with similar profiles to our Viu audience, and we are pleased to begin our journey with WBITVP and bring it to our audience and platform. In line with our strategy to invest in creating content assets, in 2019 we will have a mix of Viu Original productions and will work with international partners on local adaptations that resonate with audiences in Asia.”