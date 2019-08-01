Comedy ‘Pretty’ Starring Lindsey Kraft & Santina Muha From Kaley Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Prods. In Works At CBS

CBS has put in development Pretty, a single-camera comedy from Lindsey Kraft (Getting On), Santina Muha (Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot), former 2 Broke Girls executive producer Michelle Nader, Kaley Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions and Warner Bros. TV, where Cuoco is under an overall deal.

Kraft and Muha star in the project, written by Kraft from a story by her and Muha, Pretty is about a ballsy, passionate woman (Muha) who moves from Jersey to L.A. to pursue her dreams of finding love and becoming the next Oprah.

Cuoco, Michelle Nader and Danielle Stokdyk (iZombie) executive produce. Kraft and Yes, Norman Productions’ Suzanne McCormack co-executive produce. Muha is a producer. Yes, Norman Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Cuoco and Kraft met at a party through the agent they share and immediately hit it off. Kraft told The Big Bang Theory star that she had written a short about a friend of hers, writer, actress and comic Santina Muha, who has been in a wheelchair since she was paralyzed at the age of five after an automobile accident.

Kraft and Muha were invited to pitch the short to Cuoco and McCormack. Cuoco thought it had the markings of a comedy series and took the idea to Warner Bros. TV’s comedy executives. The project was developed at the studio, with comedy showrunner Nader, who is under an WBTV overall deal, coming on board, and taken to CBS.

Muha was quoted recently in online publication New Mobility, saying she no longer worries about “doing too much wheelchair stuff” in her comedy. “I’m realizing I need to do it because it’s funny and there’s a hole in the world that needs to be filled,” she said.

Muha’s credits include Gus Van Sant’s Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, recurring on One Day at a Time and Comedy Bang! Bang!, and as a regular performer with the Upright Citizens Brigade.

Kraft’s writing credits include co-writing the pilot Throuple for NBC, in which she was also set to star. Her acting credits include a starring role on CBS/WBTV’ comedy series Living Biblically and arcs on Grace and Frankie and The Big Bang Theory.

Muha is repped by AKA Talent Agency. Kraft is repped by SBD Partners, Burstein Company and Paul Hastings.

Yes, Norman has two greenlighted series via Warner Bros., The Flight Attendant drama at HBO Max, starring Cuoco, and the animated Harley Quinn, for the DC Universe, with Cuoco voicing the title character. Cuoco is repped by SDB Partners, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Hansen Jacobson Teller.