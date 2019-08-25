President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Click to Skip Ad
There’s a statement that’s been attributed to a number of people, to wit: there are three sides to every story. Yours, mine, and the truth.

Keep that in mind when trying to determine what to believe on reports emanating from the G7 Summit in France. That’s where President Donald Trump has been this weekend, and he’s clearly furious at the media takes regarding the event.

Reports indicate that Trump has been marginalized at the G7. While Trump has been attempting to get the gathering to focus on ways to stave off a potential worldwide recession, which some claim is related to his trade war with China, other reports indicate that’s not on the table. Instead, climate change has been the focus, a topic the President has long had a different opinion on than his colleagues.

The media has also leaped on comments wherein Trump said he had “second thoughts” on his China tactics. Later, his aides insisted that rather than doubts on his plan, he was merely voicing regret that he hadn’t taken a harder line.

President Trump, for his part, claims that things are going well, and that reports are all wrong.

We’ll add to the Twitter reports as more rolls in. The tweetstorm so far:

