President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

“‘Journalism’ has reached a new low in the history of our Country. It is nothing more than an evil propaganda machine for the Democrat Party. The reporting is so false, biased and evil that it has now become a very sick joke…But the public is aware!”

The media-conscious Commander-in-Tweet also found time to complain about his poll numbers.

“With all that this Administration has accomplished, think what my Poll Numbers would be if we had an honest Media, which we do not!”

The tweetstorm focus on the Times continues Trump’s spotlighting of a leaked recording in which TImes executive editor Dean Baquet seemed to plan slanted coverage of the President on race, now that the Russian collusion theory has proved false.

“How do we cover America, that’s become so divided by Donald Trump? How do we grapple with all the stuff you all are talking about? How do we write about race in a thoughtful way, something we haven’t done in a large way in a long time?” Baquet said.

Trump has been relaxing at his Bedminster, New Jersey resort this week, but plans a Washington, DC return on Sunday. We’ll post more as he revs up for the week.

