President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

There’s a major storm on the loose. No, not the one bearing down on Florida. President Donald Trump has unleashed the granddaddy of all tweetstorms this morning, a combination of new posts and retweets that dwarfs anything he’s done before.

The Commander-in-Tweet naturally focused on the preparations in Florida for Hurricane Dorian, praising the crews that are preparing the emergency response should the storm strike populated areas.

But he also found time to address the southern border and wall construction; shout-outs to various politicians for their support; news that former assistant Madeleine Westerhout has apologized for her ill-considered remarks; news that “disgusting and foul-mouthed” Omarosa is being sued, among others, for violating their confidentiality agreements; a slam against former FBI Director James Comey as a “crooked cop”; and a reminder that the TV ratings favor shows that support the President, with Sean Hannity a particular winner.

Related Story President Donald Trump Is Suing Omarosa And Others For Confidentiality Breaches

We’ll monitor the storm and bring updates as needed throughout the day, assuming the President doesn’t lose power or veer off the coast.

The tweetstorm so far:

Has anyone noticed that the top shows on @foxnews and cable ratings are those that are Fair (or great) to your favorite President, me! Congratulations to @seanhannity for being the number one show on Cable Television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

Dan will be GREAT! https://t.co/5zfVFweUCh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

Looking like our great South Carolina could get hit MUCH harder than first thought. Georgia and North Carolina also. It’s moving around and very hard to predict, except that it is one of the biggest and strongest (and really wide) that we have seen in decades. Be safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, which is happening, and then, KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

I was right about Comey, CROOKED COP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

A great team, working hard! https://t.co/QeGuomKBir — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

…Yes, I am currently suing various people for violating their confidentiality agreements. Disgusting and foul mouthed Omarosa is one. I gave her every break, despite the fact that she was despised by everyone, and she went for some cheap money from a book. Numerous others also! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it. She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her! I love Tiffany, doing great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

“The IG found that James Comey leaked Classified Documents to his attorneys, which can be (is) a violation of the Espionage Act. This is consistent with all the lies that Comey has been spreading. @GreggJarrett @ByronYork @LouDobbs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

Cory is doing a Great job for Colorado! https://t.co/OmsGvWL9E3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

Nobody knows more about Healthcare than John. Great guy! https://t.co/T4i0UYqLqd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

An amazing guy, respected by all! https://t.co/S814IXvHc4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

Nobody works harder or smarter than Joni! https://t.co/vqvW5I8ngI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

One of the greats! https://t.co/14o0j9aZfj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019