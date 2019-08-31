There’s a major storm on the loose. No, not the one bearing down on Florida. President Donald Trump has unleashed the granddaddy of all tweetstorms this morning, a combination of new posts and retweets that dwarfs anything he’s done before.
The Commander-in-Tweet naturally focused on the preparations in Florida for Hurricane Dorian, praising the crews that are preparing the emergency response should the storm strike populated areas.
But he also found time to address the southern border and wall construction; shout-outs to various politicians for their support; news that former assistant Madeleine Westerhout has apologized for her ill-considered remarks; news that “disgusting and foul-mouthed” Omarosa is being sued, among others, for violating their confidentiality agreements; a slam against former FBI Director James Comey as a “crooked cop”; and a reminder that the TV ratings favor shows that support the President, with Sean Hannity a particular winner.
We’ll monitor the storm and bring updates as needed throughout the day, assuming the President doesn’t lose power or veer off the coast.
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition
