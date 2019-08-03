The President had some jolly ranchers, but also some lemon sours in the early part of Saturday’s tweetstorm.
A new deal that will open up more of the European market to beef exporters was touted by the Commander-in-Tweet via a tweet from Sen. John Hoeven.(R-ND). No longer will the continent have to ask, “Where’s the beef?”
On a less friendly note, President Trump noted a mean girl tweet from Katie Hopkins on London’s micro-mayor, Sadiq Khan. “The nipple-height Mayor of Londonistan has NEVER been so unpopular. He has MINUS approval ratings because we are stab-city. ” As with ratings and presidential polls, approval ratings are never far from the Trump mind.
Finally, the President found time to tweak China’s tail, reminding them that countries are lining up for deals that would avoid tariffs. “No help from Fed,” was the lone down note there.
We’ll update as more rolls in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition
