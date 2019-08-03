President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

The President had some jolly ranchers, but also some lemon sours in the early part of Saturday’s tweetstorm.

A new deal that will open up more of the European market to beef exporters was touted by the Commander-in-Tweet via a tweet from Sen. John Hoeven.(R-ND). No longer will the continent have to ask, “Where’s the beef?”

On a less friendly note, President Trump noted a mean girl tweet from Katie Hopkins on London’s micro-mayor, Sadiq Khan. “The nipple-height Mayor of Londonistan has NEVER been so unpopular. He has MINUS approval ratings because we are stab-city. ” As with ratings and presidential polls, approval ratings are never far from the Trump mind.

Finally, the President found time to tweak China’s tail, reminding them that countries are lining up for deals that would avoid tariffs. “No help from Fed,” was the lone down note there.

We’ll update as more rolls in. The tweetstorm so far:

Things are going along very well with China. They are paying us Tens of Billions of Dollars, made possible by their monetary devaluations and pumping in massive amounts of cash to keep their system going. So far our consumer is paying nothing – and no inflation. No help from Fed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

Countries are coming to us wanting to negotiate REAL trade deals, not the one sided horror show deals made by past administrations. They don’t want to be targeted for Tariffs by the U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

The nipple-height Mayor of Londonistan has NEVER been so unpopular. He has MINUS approval ratings because we are stab-city. London deserves better. Get Khan Out. pic.twitter.com/2bsvI0nenw — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) August 1, 2019