President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition
Fresh off a major rally in New Hampshire, President Donald Trump started off his Saturday tweetstorm by focusing on a brewing confrontation in Portland, Oregon between his supporters and the masked radical Antifa agitators.
Planned protests this weekend between left and right wing demonstrators could explode, as they have in that city in the past. President Trump and the Dept. of Justice have been keeping an eye on the situation, with yet another warning that Antifa bullying could result in further steps to curtail their activities.
We’ll keep an eye on Portland and on further tweetstorm activity as more rolls in. The tweetstorm so far:
