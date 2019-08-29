President Donald Trump: Fox News Is “Hopeless And Clueless,” Threatens To Find New News Friend

Once upon a time, all was good between President Donald Trump and Fox News. He had a reliably conservative outlet that had many staunch supporters of his agenda.

But that’s changed, according to Trump. The hiring of former Democratic National Committee chairman Donna Brazile (aka “give Hillary the (debate) questions,” according to Trump), and the increasing prominence of Shep Smith and Juan Williams has soured the Trump/Fox relationship.

It’s gotten to the point where divorce is in the winds, at least according to President Trump’s tweets. “The New @FoxNews is letting millions of GREAT people down! We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore!”

Is this the end for these two media giants? Will there be another news outlet that starts getting those exclusive phone calls from the Commander-in-Tweet? Or is this merely a canny play by a master of canny plays to bring the conversation back into his wheelhouse?

The President did find joy and relief in one development today: New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. “I’m glad they never found out that she was the one I was really afraid of!” Trump snarked.

