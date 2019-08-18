President Donald Trump: “Fox Has Changed…I’m Not Happy With It”

The former love affair between President Donald Trump and Fox News may be on the rocks. At least, for some of its hosts.

Speaking to a gaggle of reporters today, President Trump took a question about a new Fox poll that showed him behind several Democrat contenders for the 2020 presidential election.

That set him off.

“Fox is a lot different than it used to be. I can tell you that. Juan Williams, then they have the wonderful woman that gave Hillary Clinton the questions. That was a terrible thing. And all of a sudden, she’s working for Fox. What’s she doing working for Fox?”

The President was referring to Donna Brazile, the former Democratic National Committee chair, who co-hosts The Five on Fox with Juan Williams.

“Fox has changed, and my worst polls have always been from Fox,” Trump continued. “There’s something going on at Fox. I’ll tell you right now. And I’m not happy with it.”

Beyond his personal disappointment, the President warned the network was headed for trouble if it continues liberalizing.

“I think they’re making a big mistake because Fox was treated very badly by the Democrats. Very, very badly. Having to do with the debates and other things. And I think Fox is making a big mistake because, you know, I’m the one that calls the shots on that — on the really big debates. I guess we’re probably planning on three of them. And I — well, I’m very — I’m not happy with Fox.”

Despite his misgivings, President Trump did give a shout-out to Fox News faves Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Jesse Wattersand, Jeanine Pirro and “even Greg Gutfeld.”

Gutfeld was the surprise in the lineup. “He wasn’t good to me two years ago. Now he sees all I’ve done. He says ‘would you rather have a great president or a nice guy?’ I think I’m a nice guy, but nobody’s done in 2 1/2 years what I’ve done.”

The President also took issue with how his most recent rally in New Hampshire was covered.

“You guys were in New Hampshire, Maggie was there,” Trump said, pointing at to New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman. “You saw that room was packed. And they had thousands — Maggie — they had thousands of people outside.”