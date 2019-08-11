President Donald Trump Blasts Anthony Scaramucci’s TV Punditry

President Donald Trump was evidently watching Anthony Scaramucci’s most recent TV appearance.

Scaramucci appeared on MSNBC on Thursday to opine that Trump “didn’t do well” on his trips to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas in the wake of the mass shootings in those cities. He described the visits as a “catastrophe.”

“He probably would be mad at somebody for saying that,” Scaramucci said. “Maybe he’ll tweet something negative about somebody for saying he didn’t do well, but facts are he did not do well on the trip because if the trip is being made about him and not the demonstration of compassion and love and caring and empathy for those people, then it becomes a catastrophe for him, the administration, and it’s also a bad reflection on the country.”

As Scaramucci predicted, Trump rose to the bait. On Saturday evening, Trump said that Scaramucci “now seems to do nothing but television as the all-time expert on “President Trump.” Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me….”

Scaramucci served in the White House for 11 days before being fired.