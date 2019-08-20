‘Power’ Star Rotimi Boards ‘Coming 2 America’

EXCLUSIVE: Power star and R&B crooner Rotimi is the latest to join the cast of Paramount Pictures’ Coming 2 America sequel. He’ll be joining some of the original cast members including star Eddie Murphy (Prince Akeem) and Arsenio Hall (Semmi), James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer), Paul Bates (Oha), John Amos (Cleo McDowell), Shari Headley (Lisa McDowell), Louie Anderson (Maurice), and Vanessa Bell Calloway (Imani Izzi).

New to the film are Teyana Taylor, Michael Blackson, Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, KiKi Layne, Rick Ross, Luenell and Tracy Morgan.

Craig Brewer is directing the pic which is currently in production. No word who Rotimi will be playing. He’s best known a the devious Dre in the hit Starz drama, Power, which will premiere its sixth and final season at the end of the month.

Kevin Misher, Murphy, Kenya Barris are producing Coming 2 America, which arrives in theaters Dec. 18, 2020.

Rotimi’s film credits include Divergent, Deuces, Black Nativity, and Imperial Dreams. He’s repped by PANTHEON, Brian Sher of Crossover Entertainment, and Meyer & Downs LLP.