‘Power Players’ CGI/Live-Action Series From Man Of Action, ZAG Set To Fly At Cartoon Network

EXCLUSIVE: Cartoon Network has made a deal with Ben 10 producer Man of Action Entertainment and ZAG Entertainment for Power Players, a new CGI/live-action superhero series that will debut next month. The first six episodes of will preview beginning tomorrow across all Cartoon Network platforms including the CN App and on demand, and the series will debut on the network September 21.

Based on an original idea by ZAG Entertainment founder and CEO Jeremy Zag and developed by Man of Action, Power Players is a team of secret toy heroes led by Axel, a kid who discovers the Power Bandz, which can transform him into the living, toy-sized action figure Action Axel. Together with his team of toys brought to life, the Power Players fight the destructive fun of villainous robot Madcap and his pack of toys gone bad.

Zag and Aton Soumache are producers. Man of Action’s Joe Casey, Joe Kelly, Duncan Rouleau and Steven T. Seagle executive produce with Cedric Pilot, Carine Karsenti and Kevin Marciano. Tarik Hamdine and Yohan Parents are directors.

“When we saw the incredible vision that Jeremy and Tarik had for Power Players, there was no way Man of Action was going to say anything other than ‘yes’ to coming aboard to shape the world, the characters, and the story,” Man of Action said. “It’s a really fun show with a great cast and an eye-popping standard that you usually only see in feature animation.”

Man of Action created the characters and team featured in Big Hero 6 along with creating, writing and executive producing Ben 10 and its current iteration, now in Season 4 on Cartoon Network. It previously collaborated with ZAG on Netflix’s Zak Storm: Super Pirate, part of the ZAG Heroez brand that includes Netflix’s Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir.