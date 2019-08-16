Click to Skip Ad
‘Power’: Donna Murphy To Recur On Sixth & Final Season Of Starz Series

murphy power
Donna Murphy Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy and two-time Tony winner Donna Murphy has joined the cast of Starz’s Power as a recurring character for the series’ sixth and final season. In Power, Murphy, whose most recent Broadway role was last year’s turn as the lead in Hello, Dolly!, will give Councilman Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate) a run for his money.

Murphy has been cast as Lorette Walsh, a moderate Democrat and Tate’s toughest opponent in the gubernatorial race. Season 6 of Power premieres  at 8 p.m. Sunday, August 25, on Starz.

“It was a dream to work with Donna Murphy, who I’ve admired for years on stage and screen,” showrunner Courtney A. Kemp said.

Created by Kemp, Power straddles the glamorous Manhattan lifestyles of the rich and infamous and the underworld of the international drug trade.

Murphy’s film and TV credits include The Bourne Legacy, Higher Ground, Quantico, Mercy Street, The Good Wife and Spider-Man 2.

The actress won her first Tony Award in 1994 for the musical Passion and her second two years later for The King & I. Her Daytime Emmy followed in ’97 for HBO’s Lifestories: Families in Crisis .

Murphy joins the show as it enters what Kemp said at TCA last month will be capped off with a season finale that “is probably the biggest swing of my writing life.” The supersized 15-episode final season will be aired in two parts — the first beginning later this month and the last five episodes airing in early 2020.

Murphy is represented by Industry Entertainment.

