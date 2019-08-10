Pose EP and co-creator Ryan Murphy said tonight that the Season 2 finale of the series will time jump to 1991, and told an Awardsline audience that he’s always envisioned the series ending in 1996, the year AIDS medications became more widely available.

Porter also talked about President Donald Trump, and said he’s bothered by “the idea that it’s the same hate, and we as a culture are as gullible as we were all along …we talk in circles about this man, we talk in circles about this administration. It’s such a weird thing for me because I’m a hopeful person, and I lost hope for a little bit.”

Pose has blown up in its second season, as the drama about the African-American and Latino LGBTQ ballroom culture scene in New York has suddenly gained traction with its intended audience and won new fans. Featured characters are dancers and models who compete for trophies and recognition in this underground culture and support each other in a network of chosen families known as Houses.

The series was created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals and premiered in June 2018 on FX. The ensemble cast includes Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek, MJ Rodriguez, Dominque Jackson and Porter, along with Indya Moore, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Charlayne Woodard, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllon Burnside and Sandra Bernhard.

The show has already been greenlit for a third season.