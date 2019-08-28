Creative Marketing Agency Pongo Ups Hartley Powers To President & Creative Director

EXCLUSIVE: Pongo, the Los Angeles-based creative marketing agency that services entertainment industry clients, has elevated Hartley Powers as its new President & Creative Director. The moves comes on the 10th anniversary of her hire at the company in an entry-level position.

“Hartley is a great example of a creative executive who has worked hard to rise through the ranks to the top,” Pongo founder and CEO Tom McGough said. “She has always been the literal ‘unicorn’ teammate that we all hope to find. With her client relationships, and deep insights into their creative needs, she will play an essential role with me in guiding Pongo’s future.”

The company specializes in broadcast and web campaigns, promos, commercials, sizzles, ad sales, radio spots and integrated marketing projects, with clients including broadcast, cable and streaming networks, TV syndicators, digital content producers and brands.

Powers, whose jobs at Pongo included Production Manager, Producer, Editor and VP, has worked with clients Disney, Nat Geo, CBS, Fox and ABC.

“Tom has built a truly remarkable and successful agency over the last three decades, and I am thrilled to be part of the next era of Pongo,” she said. “Together, Tom and I are committed to addressing diverse new creative requests, with exciting and innovative new projects covering all media platforms, as we move forward into our 30th anniversary in 2020 and beyond.”