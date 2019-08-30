Pluto TV Preps 24/7 James Bond Pop-Up Channel Ahead Of New Movie Launch

EXCLUSIVE: Pluto TV, the ad-supported live streaming offering owned by Viacom, has lined up its latest pop-up channel: Pluto TV 007, a 24/7 streaming network dedicated to James Bond.

Timed to the ramp-up of interest in the super-spy ahead of No Time to Die, the 25th installment in the franchise due out on April 8, the channel will offer 18 Bond films in heavy rotation. The channel is slated to go live on Sunday.

Pluto delivers more than 160 networks across genres, packaging them with an on-screen programming guide that emulates the pay-TV experience. The app is free to download and does not require a subscription, though. It has scaled quickly since Viacom acquired the company for $340 million in January. From 12 million monthly unique users at the time of the transaction, Pluto has grown to 18 million as of July, according to company figures.

In addition to news, entertainment and sports offerings like a new channel created with NFL Films, Pluto has often done limited-time pop-up channels. Recent ones have focused on Viacom properties like the VMAs and the Comedy Central Roast.

Pluto is a noteworthy asset in the forthcoming merger between Viacom and CBS. While CBS has mounted several ad-supported streaming networks, Pluto offers a broader environment for programming and ad revenue.

The 007 channel was made possible through a licensing arrangement Albert R. Broccoli’s EON Productions and MGM.