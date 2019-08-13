Opera Singer Placido Domingo Accused Of Sexually Harassing Nine Women; Denies Claims

Opera singer Placido Domingo has been accused of sexually harassing nine women over thirty years, claims that he denies.

The report, which was broken by the Associated Press, alleges that eight singers and a dancer said that they had been harassed by Domingo, who is the director of the Los Angeles Opera, including one who said that he “stuck his hand down her skirt” and others who claim that he “forced wet kisses on their lips”.

Domingo, who exec produced 1998 Mexican film The Other Conquest and was a voice star of Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua, has denied the claims.

“The allegations from these unnamed individuals dating back as many as thirty years are deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate,” he told the AP.

“Still, it is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone or made them feel uncomfortable — no matter how long ago and despite my best intentions. I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual. People who know me or who have worked with me know that I am not someone who would intentionally harm, offend, or embarrass anyone,” he added. “However, I recognize that the rules and standards by which we are — and should be — measured against today are very different than they were in the past. I am blessed and privileged to have had a more than 50-year career in opera and will hold myself to the highest standards.”