Phoebe Waller-Bridge On ‘Fleabag’ Season 2’s Holy Romance, Why Series Must End & The Future – Crew Call Podcast

One of the biggest cliffhangers in episodic TV right now is what’s next for multi-hyphenate Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the wake of her awesome two-season 11-Primetime Emmy nominated BBC/Amazon series Fleabag?

It’s a question that’s driving network executives quite mad. Ya see, there isn’t a third season of Fleabag, reasons which Waller-Bridge explains on today’s Crew Call podcast. At the recent summer TCA tour Amazon Studios Boss Jennifer Salke exclaimed that she “dreams of wiggle room” in regards to a third season of Fleabag. “I’m basically her stalker,” quipped Salke. “Anything Phoebe wants to do, nothing would make us happier to bring another season of her show. Anything she wants to do. I’m forever the optimist.”

Last week even FX chief John Landgraf gave his pom pom cheer for Waller-Bridge during his network’s TCA day exclaiming, “If I could make a deal with Phoebe Waller-Bridge tomorrow, Hallelujah! She’s one of my favorite creators.”

While Waller-Bridge has made her mark in Fleabag with her portrait of unpredictable, transgressive female characters, the series resonates even further with its nerve-hitting moments about dysfunctional families, from jealous sisters to the aggravation of having a stepmother who controls your father, to even the sheer pain of carrying guilt (a must-see tearjerker moment in season 2 comes when Waller-Bridge’s Flea holds back on confessing her remorse over her friend Boo’s suicide to the Catholic priest she’s in love with). We talk with Waller-Bridge about her inspirations for season 2, the HBO series Run she’s executive producing and starring in from her Fleabag collaborator Vicky Jones, the greatest headless torso statue joke in the history of TV, and her own future which entails cracking a feature screenplay (details of which are under wraps). Says Waller-Bridge, “At the end of the year, I’m going to have some free space in my brain”