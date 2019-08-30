Phoebe Waller-Bridge To Receive BAFTA LA Britannia Award For British Artist Of The Year

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is to receive BAFTA LA’s Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year.

The Fleabag and Killing Eve creator will join Jane Fonda, who is receiving the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film, Jackie Chan, who is receiving he Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment and Steve Coogan, who will receive the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy, at the event, which takes place on October 25.

The event, which is BAFTA’s biggest event outside of the UK, is held the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Waller-Bridge is currently performing a stage version of Fleabag, which aired on Amazon in the U.S. and BBC Three in the UK, in London. In addition to creating BBC America’s Killing Eve, she starred in Ron Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, worked on the script of the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die and is working with her partner Vicky Jones on HBO’s eOne romantic comedic thriller Run.

The event will be streamed live via streaming service BritBox and produced by Done + Dusted.

“As a multi-talented actor, writer, creator and showrunner, Phoebe’s sensational work in both comedy and drama has captured the attention of audiences globally. Her ability to effortlessly connect with the viewer, seamlessly break the fourth wall, and effectively address deeply relevant issues through comedy is truly remarkable,” said BAFTA Los Angeles CEO, Chantal Rickards. “We are honored to be recognizing such a phenomenal British talent, and someone who continues to break down barriers and promote the power of the female voice.”