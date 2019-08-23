Disney+’s ‘Phineas And Ferb’ Movie Gets Title, More Details

More details have been revealed about the original Phineas & Ferb movie headed for the Disney+ streaming service.

Announced in April to premiere exclusively on the platform within the first year, the film will be titled Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe. It originally was set as a Disney theatrical release but was pulled off the schedule in 2013.

Set in the timeline of the series co-created by Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, the plot involves the stepbrothers in a race to rescue their sister who has been abducted by aliens and lives in a bro-free utopia on a far-away planet.

Variety first had the news of the movie title.