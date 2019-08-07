Phill Lewis To Direct Pilot For Netflix’s ‘The Big Show Show’

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific multi-cam director Phill Lewis (Happy Together) has been tapped to direct the pilot and additional episodes of Netflix’s new comedy series The Big Show Show.

Starring WWE superstar The Big Show (real name Paul Wight) the family comedy comes from WWE Studios and writers Josh Bycel (Happy Endings) and Jason Berger (LA to Vegas). Filming is slated to begin Aug 9.

In The Big Show Show, when the teenage daughter of Big Show (Wight), a retired world-famous WWE Superstar, comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention. Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld and Lily Brooks O’Briant also star.

Lewis previously directed pilots for CBS’ Happy Together and NBC’s A Bronx Life. The in-demand multi-cam helmer also has directed on shows such as CBS’ Broke and The Neighborhood, Mad About You (Charter) NBC’s Indebted, and Mr. Iglesias and One Day At A Time for Netflix. He’s repped by ICM Partners.