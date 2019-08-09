Phantom Thread’s Lesley Manville Joins Second Season Of Sky Drama ‘Save Me’

Phantom Thread’s Lesley Manville has joined the second season of Sky drama Save Me.

Manville, who was nominated for a Supporting Actress Oscar for the period feature in 2017, is to star alongside Lennie James, Suranne Jones and Stephen Graham in the London-based drama.

Manville, who also stars in BritBox’s Mum plays Jennifer Charles, the wife of Adrian Edmondson’s character Gideon Charles. Jennifer is forced to make an almost impossible choice that will place her in direct conflict with James’ Nelly, following the return of the vulnerable girl, Grace (Olive Gray), who Nelly rescued whilst searching for his own daughter Jody.

Filming starts later this month. The first season of the show, which is produced by Line of Duty indie World Productions, was picked up by Starz in the U.S. It was created and written by James and was directed by Nick Murphy.

It is a “love letter” to South London and star James as Nelson Nelly Rowe and his search for his missing daughter, who he hasn’t seen for more than ten years. On his way to finding Jody, Nelly will save lives, find others who have been lost, reunite loved ones, make enemies from friends, risk his life and the lives of others close to him and continually end up back on his feet after finding himself flat on his face. He’s a man who faces a stark reality, as hard as it may be to admit, that in losing his daughter he finds himself.

Lesley Manville said, “I couldn’t be more delighted to be joining this phenomenal series. Save Me was a major highlight of 2018, a testament to Lennie James’ writing and acting and the exceptional cast and creative team.”

Cameron Roach, Director of Drama at Sky, said, “The first series of Save Me was an absolute must-see, showcasing bold, British drama at its finest. The show really has been part of a step change for Sky drama, alongside Patrick Melrose and Chernobyl, achieving widespread critical acclaim as well as an army of fans. We’re thrilled to now bring our viewers the second series of this unique story, to see the return of our much-loved characters alongside new cast members including Lesley Manville”.

Simon Heath, Executive Producer for World Productions, added, “We’re delighted to welcome the brilliant Lesley Manville for the second instalment of Nelly Rowe’s gripping quest. A huge thanks to the Sky audience, who made Save Me the fastest binged Sky box set ever and to the Sky team, who have given Lennie’s unique vision such brilliant support from day one”

Save Me Too is exec produced by Lennie James and Simon Heath for World Productions, Jessica Sykes for Independent Talent and Kara Manley for Sky. Lizzie Rusbridger is producer and Jim Loach and Coky Giedroyc are Directors. The second series of Save Me was commissioned for Sky by Roach and Zai Bennett, Sky’s MD of Content, UK and Ireland and internationally distributed by Sky Vision.