Peter Fonda: Hollywood Remembers ‘Easy Rider’ & ‘Ulee’s Gold’ Star

Peter Fonda, who died Friday at age 79, was a member of a Hollywood royal family that included father Henry Fonda, sister Jane Fonda and his daughter Bridget Fonda. He also might have, along with Dennis Hopper, launched an entire Hollywood industry with their 1969 film Easy Rider, considered by many to mark the birth of modern indie cinema. The film, which made Fonda a counterculture hero, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

A two-time Oscar nominee — for the Easy Rider screenplay he co-wrote with Hopper and Terry Southern, and for his leading role in Ulee’s Gold almost 30 years later — Fonda was remembered today by the industry in which he spent his entire life.

Here’s a sampling:

R.I.P. Peter Fonda (1940-2019) pic.twitter.com/eKD2ahVQwS — Film at Lincoln Center (@FilmLinc) August 16, 2019

My heart goes out to Jane over the loss of her brother. Peter Fonda was a revolutionary filmmaker during a revolutionary time. Born in the house I now live in, his spirit will be missed. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 16, 2019

RIP Peter Fonda, counter culture legend, groundbreaking actor and all round real life hero. His sampled voice in Primal Scream’s ‘Loaded’ will echo on forever: “Just what is it that you want you to do…” https://t.co/kVXWn7QQNA — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 16, 2019

RIP Peter Fonda. Godspeed, Captain America. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) August 16, 2019

“Yeah, I’m, I’m hip about time. But I just gotta go.” Peter Fonda, 1940-2019. pic.twitter.com/bu6ODPNkih — Alamo Drafthouse (@alamodrafthouse) August 16, 2019

R.I.P. Peter Fonda. Most will post about “Easy Rider” – a great film – but I’d also strongly recommend his 2nd movie as a director – the little known lyrical western “The Hired Hand” – We did an evening together celebrating it at the Cinematheque – Peter was so proud of that film pic.twitter.com/hfY3c0BVlI — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) August 16, 2019

Hollywood icon, 2-time Oscar nominee and star of 'Easy Rider,' Peter Fonda, passed away this morning. He was the son of acting legend Henry Fonda, the younger brother of Jane Fonda and the father of Bridget Fonda 🕊️ Rest In Peace, Easy Rider! pic.twitter.com/ofULK5fwWF — New York Film Academy (@NYFA) August 16, 2019

EASY RIDER depicted the rise of hippie culture, condemned the establishment, and celebrated freedom. Peter Fonda embodied those values and instilled them in a generation. Independent cinema begins with EASY RIDER. Period. #RIPCaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/HkprgavIM2 — Illeana Douglas (@Illeanarama) August 16, 2019