Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Peter Fonda Dies: Symbol Of A Generation In ‘Easy Rider’ Was 79

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Oscar-Nominated 'Easy Rider' Star Peter Fonda Dies At 79

Read the full story

Peter Fonda: Hollywood Remembers ‘Easy Rider’ & ‘Ulee’s Gold’ Star

Peter Fonda
Moviestore/Shutterstock

Peter Fonda, who died Friday at age 79, was a member of a Hollywood royal family that included father Henry Fonda, sister Jane Fonda and his daughter Bridget Fonda. He also might have, along with Dennis Hopper, launched an entire Hollywood industry with their 1969 film Easy Rider, considered by many to mark the birth of modern indie cinema. The film, which made Fonda a counterculture hero, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

A two-time Oscar nominee — for the Easy Rider screenplay he co-wrote with Hopper and Terry Southern, and for his leading role in Ulee’s Gold almost 30 years later — Fonda was remembered today by the industry in which he spent his entire life.

Here’s a sampling:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad