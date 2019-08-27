Peter Facinelli, Michelle Visage Topline ‘God Save The Queens’ From Jordan Danger

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Facinelli (Twilight saga, Supergirl, Nurse Jackie), Michelle Visage (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and Kelly Mantle (Lucifer) have been tapped to star in God Save The Queens, a drag queen dramedy from writer/director Jordan Danger. The pic marks Danger’s feature-length directorial debut. She’s perhaps best known for starring in the Syfy series, Eureka and also starred in the Facinelli-directed dark comedy Breaking & Exiting, which she wrote.

God Save The Queens, which is set to begin production next month in Los Angeles., follows three different Drag Queens, in LA, New York and Las Vegas, all navigating their way through their careers and personal struggles.

Denny McAuliffe (Euphoria), Vicky Vox (Magic Mike XXL), Honey Davenport and J.P. Moraga co-star.

Danger, who based the film on a previous short she directed titled Marmalade, will produce the indie via her A Cowboy Named Danger Productions banner, along with Cecile Cubilo for Rated Elle Productions, while and Lainie Guidry will serve as executive producer for Lane E Productions.

“I’ve always been intrigued by drag queens, but I’ve never felt we’ve been able to see their at-home-lives nearly enough in previous narratives,” said Danger. “It’s been an absolute blast learning from these ladies and I can’t wait to translate that onto the screen.”