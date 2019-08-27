Pete Buttigieg’s L.A. Events Include Fundraiser With Shepard Fairey, Creator Of Obama ‘Hope’ Poster

Pete Buttigieg is returning to Los Angeles today for another round of fundraising, including an event at Hollywood’s Avalon Nightclub that will feature Shepard Fairey as DJ.

Fairey was creator of the “Hope” poster for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, an image that became so iconic that the original went on display at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington.

It’s unclear whether Fairey will produce artwork for Buttigieg’s campaign, but he told the website Yello in June that the South Bend, Indiana mayor was his favorite candidate “so far.”

The event is a “low-dollar” fundraiser, meaning tickets are priced starting at $25 to draw younger and less affluent donors. The list of co-hosts for the event include Conor and Kick Kennedy, son and daughter of Robert Kennedy Jr.; as well as Vicki Kennedy, the wife of Max Kennedy, Kennedy Jr.’s brother. Co-hosts also include Fairey, Haley Daniels, Cazzie David, John Gile and Jeff Valenson, Lucie Reiss, Yosi Sergant and Lauren Taschen, according to an invite.

Buttigieg also is headlining a fundraiser earlier in the evening at the home of attorney Steve Warren and Johnnie Ingram, with a list of co-hosts including HBO’s Casey Bloys and his husband, attorney Alonzo Wickers; public affairs strategist Greg Propper and his husband, publicist Michael Torbiak; and Jordan Fudge, founding partner of the venture capital firm Sinai Ventures. Tickets to the event start at $750, rising to the max of $2,800 per person.

The candidate also has another event on his schedule for Wednesday, a luncheon in West Hollywood with tickets starting at $250 each, and rising to a $2,800 per person max.

Buttigieg is a showbiz favorite. He led among all candidates in fundraising in the second quarter, even as latest polls show him in the single digits, while Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are in the top tier. Still, Buttigieg is among the 10 candidates to have qualified so far for the third Democratic debate, set for September 12 on ABC. If more than 10 candidates qualify, the network will schedule another debate night, on September 13, with a random drawing to determine the matchups.

The remaining candidates have until the end of the day on Wednesday to meet the threshold for the debate’s stricter criteria. They have to show that they register at least 2% in four qualifying polls, and have collected donations from at least 130,000 people.