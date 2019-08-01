Today at CBS’s TCA summer tour day, the network’s President of Entertainment Kelly Kahl was asked to address Pauley Perrette’s revived assault claims against NCIS star Mark Harmon on Twitter.

Back in June, Perrette said in a Tweet to her social media followers questioning her return to NCIS, “NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it.” In 2018, the actress took to Twitter in 2018, suggesting she was the victim of “multiple physical assaults” which may have led to her departure from NCIS in May that year.

Said Kahl, “I can’t speak to to what she’s addressing in her tweets. She came to us with a workplace concern, we immediately investigated it and resolved it to everyone’s satisfaction and we’re very happy to have her on the air with us this year. I don’t think she’d be back with us if she had huge concerns.”

Perrette is set to return to CBS in 2020, starring alongside Jane the Virgin‘s Jaime Camil in the midseason comedy Broke.