Paula Patton To Star In Legal Thriller Movie ‘Sacrifice’ For BET+

BET+, BET Networks’ new streaming service is ramping up production on its original content. Paula Patton (Hitch, Precious) is set to star in Sacrifice, a new original movie set for premiere on BET+ in 2020.

Written, executive produced and directed by Chris Stokes, Los Angeles-set Sacrifice stars Patton as Daniella Hernandez, a highly sought after entertainment lawyer. The legal thriller tracks Daniella as she navigates the nefarious lives of her rich and famous clients. Daniella has a reputation that proves problematic to LA Law enforcement, forcing her to be at odds with her sorority sister turned nemesis District Attorney Beverly Rucker (Erica Ash). In an attempt to protect her often unscrupulous clients, Daniella enlists the services of her resourceful assistant and a young ex-hacker and tech genius.

Cast also includes Juan Antonio (Empire) as hip artist and mogul Dominiq Mayfield aka Big Dom; V. Bozeman (Empire) as Tamika Bland, Daniella’s loyal and resourceful assistant; Altonio Jackson (Treme) as ex-hacker Steven Somwon; Nelson Bonilla (Ozark) as Miguel, Daniella’s trusted driver; Michael Toland (NCIS) as Arnold Lang, the founding partner of Daniella’s firm; James Trevena Brown (Charlie Says) as Joshua Lang, Arnold Lang’s son; Liliana Montenegro (Fall Into Me) as Gabriella Hernandez, Daniella’s Spanish-speaking aunt; Marques Houston (You Got Served) as Jason Pratt a young Assistant District Attorney; and Josué Ramon Gutierrez (Bloodline) , a client of Daniella’s and Dom’s biggest hip hop rival.

Sacrifice is executive produced, written, and directed by Chris Stokes. Marques Houston also serves as the film’s co-executive producer for Footage Films.