New Posts For Paul Dempsey At BBC Studios, Giorgio Stock At WarnerMedia – Global Briefs

BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the British broadcaster, has combined its international sales and distribution businesses together, and named Paul Dempsey to the newly-created role of President, Global Distribution. Dempsey, who joined BBC Worldwide in 1998 and has held a number of senior positions, will relocate to New York and oversee BBC Studios’ sales and distribution strategy, key customer management and the company’s international channels and services. Regional heads will report into Dempsey. Tim Davie, CEO of BBC Studios, whose shows include Doctor Who and Dancing With The Stars, noted, “Bringing together our international regions, while maintaining a strong regional focus, continues the evolution of our global distribution business and particularly the way we serve major customers.” The shifts will be effective September 1.

WarnerMedia Giorgio Stock has been appointed to the new role of President, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Distribution and Advertising Sales, EMEA and APAC. Stock joined the company as President of Turner EMEA in 2013 after a 15-year career with Disney. He now takes on responsibility for all entertainment networks and the kids networks operations in Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region. WarnerMedia Chief Revenue Officer Gerhard Zeiler made the appointment which represents his decision to give the operation a focused leadership that “harnesses the existing strengths of the Turner and HBO businesses while also equipping them for further collaboration and growth,” the company said. Stock will continue to be based in London.

The separate executive shifts were announced the day after news that WarnerMedia’s HBO Max has acquired the exclusive streaming rights to long-running BBC Studios drama Doctor Who.