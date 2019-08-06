‘Echo Boomers’: Patrick Schwarzenegger, Gilles Geary, Hayley Law Join Michael Shannon & Alex Pettyfer In Crime-Drama Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Schwarzenegger (Midnight Sun), Gilles Geary (The I-Land) and Hayley Law (Riverdale) are among cast to join Michael Shannon and Alex Pettyfer in feature crime-drama Echo Boomers, which is now under way in Utah.

Based on a true story, the film follows a group of disillusioned twentysomethings who break into and steal from the homes of the rich. Also among cast are Oliver Cooper, Jacob Alexander and Shelly Gibson.

Seth Savoy is making his directorial debut on the movie which he scripted with Kevin Bernhardt and Jason Miller. Producers are James Langer, Mike D. Ware, Matthew G. Zamias, Lucas Jarach, Byron Wetzel and Sean Kaplan. Nadine de Barros, Jeff Waxman, and Frankie Ordoubadi are executive producers.

Fortitude International holds foreign rights and launched the project last year at the AFM. CAA Media Finance reps domestic. Schwarzenegger replaced Nick Robinson and Law replaced Britt Robertson.

Schwarzenegger recently wrapped on sci-fi feature Warning with Annabelle Wallis, Thomas Jane, Pettyfer, Alice Eve and Kylie Bunbury. Emerging actor Geary has a key role in upcoming Netflix sci-fi series The I-Land with Kate Bosworth, while Hayley Law recently starred in The CW smash Riverdale and Netflix’s Altered Carbon.