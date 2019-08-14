Participant Media Ups Jeannine Tang To General Counsel

Participant Media has promoted Jeannine Tang to General Counsel, where she will be tasked with overseeing all business and legal affairs for the production company behind Netflix’s Roma and When They See Us and Oscar Best Picture winners Spotlight and Green Book.

Tang, who joined Participant in January 2018 as SVP Business and Legal Affairs from The Weinstein Company, will report to Participant COO Gabriel Brakin.

“Jeannine has been a tremendous asset to Participant since joining the company, leveraging her extensive knowledge and expertise,” Brakin said Wednesday. “She has proven to be an instinctive leader, and I am excited to have her lead this dynamic team as they lay the foundation for creating impactful content for audiences worldwide.”

As SVP, Tang has overseen business and legal affairs for Participant’s TV slate that includes Netflix’s Emmy-nominated When They See Us, and has lead production and financing negotiations on upcoming film projects including Just Mercy and Slay the Dragon. She also has advised on corporate matters from content financing and strategic partnerships to copyright, trademark, human resources, governance and risk management.

“I have been incredibly fortunate to work with such an amazing group of people at Participant, and I have been truly inspired by their dedication to the creation of outstanding content that influences social change,” Tang said. “I am thrilled to continue collaborating with our partners in telling stories that make the world a better place.”

Tang started off developing films for DreamWorks Animation including the Shrek franchise, Kung Fu Panda and Shark Tale, and later worked at Sony Pictures Animation. She eventually left the creative biz for law school, practicing after graduation at O’Melveny and Myers in its Entertainment, Sports and Media Group, before joining TWC.

In the upcoming project pipeline for Participant: Victor Kossakovsky’s documentary feature Aquarela, Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar’s documentary feature American Factory, Neon’s Monos and Warner Bros’ Just Mercy among others. Tom McCarthy’s Stillwater, starring Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin, kicks off production later this month.