Paramount Television Adds Brian Segna As SVP Development & Two VPs

Paramount Television has added a trio of executives: Brian Segna as SVP Development and Kate Gill and Nicole Harjo as VPs of the division.

“I am thrilled by the addition of these three incredible executives to our stable,” said Jenna Santoianni, EVP and Head of Development at the studio, to whom they will report. “Their innovative taste and copious experience will be pivotal in developing our already-robust slate as Paramount Television continues to scale rapidly. I can’t wait to see what projects and new talent they bring to our diverse offerings.”

Segna joins from Universal Cable Productions, where he served as VP Scripted Television Development. He worked on a number of series and pilots there including Nightflyers, Pearson, Channel Zero and two series in the works for Hulu based on the George R.R. Martin book Wild Cards. Prior to that he was VP Scripted Television Development for ITV Studios America.

Gill and Harjo Paramount Television

Gill was with YouTube Originals, where she was a scripted development and current executive. She worked on numerous comedies and dramas for the YouTube Premium platform, including Jordan Peele and Charlie Sander’s series Weird City, the Kirsten Dunst starrer On Becoming a God in Central Florida and Liza on Demand. She previously held executive positions at Jamie Tarses’ FanFare and Jash.

Harjo joins Paramount TV from the Kennedy/Marshall Company, where she was VP Television, During her tenure, Harjo was a producer on 1983, Netflix’s first original Polish series. Earlier Harjo was a creative executive at Stars Road Entertainment and worked in current programming at CBS where she oversaw the CSI franchise, How I Met Your Mother and Two and a Half Men.