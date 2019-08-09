Paramount Prepping Another ‘G.I. Joe’ Spinoff

Paramount Pictures is in early development on another G.I. Joe spinoff with Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle screenwriters Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec scripting.

Paramount has another G.I. Joe project on its slate. Snake Eyes, based on the Hasbro toy, is the silent, masked, ninja commando who is part of the original members of the G.I. Joe Team. The character was featured in 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation, played by Ray Park. The released date for this film was recently moved from March 27, 2020, to Oct. 16, 2020.

The previous two G.I. Joe movies grossed $678.1M around the globe.

THR was first to report the news of a new spinoff.