PaleyFest Fall TV Lineup To Feature ‘Mad About You’, ‘mixed-ish’, ‘Dollface’, ‘Wu-Tang’ and More

The Paley Center for Media unveiled the lineup for its 13th annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews. The fest will take place September 5-15 at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills and feature new shows from the Fall 2019 television season as well as returning favorites from broadcast, cable and streaming services. As an added bonus, the Paley Center in New York will host free PaleyFest Fall TV Previews screenings on September 6-8.

The event will feature screenings of new shows like mixed-ish, Dollface, Wu-Tang: An American Saga as well as familiar series such as the forthcoming revival of Mad About You. Screenings will be followed by discussions with series cast and creatives. Scheduled to appear are Helen Hunt, Paul Reiser, Kat Dennings, Anna Camp, Nat Faxon, Ann Curry, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Matt Groening, Abbi Jacobson, The RZA, Rosa Salazar, Brenda Song, Tika Sumpter, Bradley Whitford and more.

“We’re thrilled to once again present one of the most anticipated events of the fall television season,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “Many of television’s most beloved shows have graced the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews stage, and we look forward to hosting the cast and creative teams from the next generation of unforgettable television programs.”

Other new shows that will take the stage at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills includes NBC’s Perfect Harmony, Amazon Prime Video’s Undone; The CW’s Batwoman and Nancy Drew; Fox’s Almost Family; CBS’s All Rise and Bob ❤ Abishola; TNT’s Chasing the Cure; Nickelodeon’s The Casagrandes; and Netflix’s Disenchantment.

Read the lineup below.

NBC Presents Perfect Harmony, Sunnyside and Bluff City Law

Thursday, September 5, 2019

6:00 pm: Preview reception

7:00 pm: Perfect Harmony screening and conversation

Featured talent from Perfect Harmony includes:

Bradley Whitford – Executive Producer, “Arthur Cochran”

Anna Camp, “Ginny”

Will Greenberg, “Wayne”

Geno Segers, “Dwayne”

Tymberlee Hill, “Adams Adams”

Rizwan Manji, “Reverend Jax”

Spencer Allport, “Cash”

Lesley Wake Webster, Executive Producer/Creator/Writer

Jason Winer, Executive Producer/Director

Adam Anders, Executive Producer

Jon Radler, Executive Producer

Amazon Presents Undone: Friday, September 6, 2019

6:00 pm: Preview reception

7:00 pm: Screening and conversation

Featured talent from Undone includes:

Rosa Salazar, “Alma”

Angelique Cabral, “Becca”

Constance Marie, “Camila”

Kate Purdy, Creator & Executive Producer

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Creator & Executive Producer

Hisko Hulsing, Director

Spectrum Originals Presents Mad About You: Saturday, September 7, 2019

1:00 pm: Preview reception

1:30 pm: Preview screening and conversation

Featured talent from Mad About You includes:

Helen Hunt, “Jamie Buchman”

Paul Reiser, “Paul Buchman”

The CW Presents Batwoman, Nancy Drew, and Katy Keene: Saturday, September 7, 2019

6:00 pm: Preview reception

6:30 pm: Nancy Drew preview screening and conversation

7:45 pm: Batwoman preview screening and conversation

Featured talent from Nancy Drew includes:

Kennedy McMann, “Nancy Drew”

Scott Wolf, “Carson Drew”



Additional talent for Nancy Drew and Katy Keene to be announced

FOX Presents Almost Family, Prodigal Son, and Bless the Harts: Monday, September 9, 2019

6:00 pm: Preview reception

7:00 pm: Almost Family preview screening and conversation

Featured talent from Almost Family to be announced

Hulu Presents Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Dollface: Tuesday, September 10, 2019

6:00 pm: Preview reception

7:00 pm: Wu-Tang: An American Saga preview screening and conversation (suggested for mature audiences)

8:30 pm: Dollface preview screening and conversation

Featured talent from Wu-Tang: An American Saga includes:

Alex Tse, Co-Creator, Writer, and Executive Producer

The RZA, Co-Creator, Writer, and Executive Producer

Featured talent from Dollface includes:

Kat Dennings, “Jules”/Executive Producer

Brenda Song, “Madison”

Esther Povitsky, “Izzy”

Jordan Weiss, Creator/Executive Producer

Ira Ungerleider, Executive Producer / Showrunner

CBS Presents All Rise and Bob Abishola: Thursday, September 12, 2019

6:00 pm Preview reception

7:00 pm Bob Abishola preview screening and conversation

8:00 pm All Rise preview screening and conversation

Featured talent from Bob Abishola includes:

Billy Gardell, “Bob”

Folake Olowofoyeku, “Abishola”

Al Higgins, Executive Producer/Co-creator

Gina Yashere, Producer/”Kemi”

Featured talent from All Rise includes:

Simone Missick, “Lola Carmichael”

Wilson Bethel, “Mark Callan”

Marg Helgenberger, “Judith Benner”

Alex Brinson, “Luke Watkins”

Jessica Camacho, “Emily Lopez”

Lindsay Mendez, “Sara Castillo”

Ruthie Ann Miles, “Sherri Kansky”

Greg Spottiswood, Executive Producer

Sunil Nayar, Executive Producer

TNT Presents Chasing the Cure: Friday, September 13, 2019

6:00 pm Preview reception

7:00 pm Preview screening and conversation

Featured talent from Chasing the Cure includes:

Ann Curry, Anchor and Executive Producer

Kim Bondy, Showrunner and Executive Producer

Michael Bloom, SVP, Unscripted Series and Specials, TNT/TBS

ABC Presents mixed-ish, Emergence, and Stumptown: Saturday, September 14, 2019

1:00 pm: Preview reception

1:30 pm: mixed-ish preview screening and conversation

Featured talent from mixed-ish includes:

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, “Paul Johnson”

Tika Sumpter, “Alicia Johnson”

Christina Anthony, “Denise”

Arica Himmel, “Bow Johnson”

Ethan William Childress, “Johan Johnson”

Mykal-Michelle Harris, “Santamonica Johnson”

Gary Cole, “Harrison Johnson”

Karin Gist, Executive Producer

Peter Saji, Executive Producer

Nickelodeon Presents The Casagrandes: Sunday, September 15, 2019

1:00 pm: Preview reception

1:30 pm: The Casagrandes preview screening and conversation

Featured talent from The Casagrandes includes:

Izabella Alvarez, “Ronnie Anne Santiago”

Carlos Alazraqui, “Carlos ‘Tio’ Casagrande”

Sonia Manzano, “Rosa ‘Abuela’ Casagrande”

Alan Foreman, Supervising Director

Miguel Puga, Supervising Director

Mike Rubiner, Executive Producer

Netflix Presents Disenchantment: Sunday, September 15, 2019

6:00 pm Preview Reception

7:00 pm Preview screening and conversation

Featured talent includes:

Matt Groening, Creator & Executive Producer

Josh Weinstein, Executive Producer

Abbi Jacobson, “Bean”

Nat Faxon, “Elfo”