‘Outlander’ Gets Season 5 Premiere Date On Starz

Starz said today that the fifth season of the Golden Globe-nominated original series Outlander will premiere on Sunday, February 16, 2020. It will be the first time new episodes have aired since the season 4 finale in January.

The premium cabler also announced the official Outlander panel presentation at New York Comic Con 2019 will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 5:30 pm ET in The Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) are confirmed to attend with Comic Con first-timers Duncan LaCroix (Murtagh), Maria Doyle Kennedy (Jocasta) and David Berry (Lord John Grey). Diana Gabaldon, author of the bestselling Outlander book series, will also attend with Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist on ABC’s Good Morning America moderating the panel.

Based on material from Gabaldon’s book series, season five finds the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie must find a way to defend all that he has created in America, and to protect those who look to him for leadership and protection – while hiding his personal relationship with Murtagh Fitzgibbons, the man whom Governor William Tryon has ordered him to hunt down and kill. With her family together at last, Claire Fraser must use her modern medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart once again.

Season five is currently in production in Scotland.

Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.