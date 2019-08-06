‘Our Kind Of People’ Drama Inspired By Book In Works At Fox With Karin Gist & Lee Daniels

Fox has teamed with Karin Gist (mixed-ish) and Lee Daniels’ Lee Daniels Entertainment to develop Our Kind Of People, a drama inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book, Our Kind Of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class. 20th Century Fox TV is the studio.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Fox and 20th TV first took a stab at adapting the book as a TV series two seasons ago with a different writer. That version was executive produced by Ben Silverman and and Montrel McKay who are back as executive producers.

Lee Daniels Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

Written by Gist, Our Kind of People centers on single mom Angela Vaughn, who risks it all and moves her family to Martha’s Vineyard with hopes of taking her natural hair care line to the next level by infiltrating the African American elite in Oak Bluffs. But she soon discovers a secret about her past that just might change her position and shake up her life and this influential community forever.

Gist executive produces via TheGistOfIt, along with Daniels, Pam Williams, Marc Velez for Lee Daniels Entertainment, Propagate’s Silverman, Howard T Owens, Jay Weisleder and Rodney Ferrell as well as McKay.

Our Kind Of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class was published by HarperCollins in 1999. In the non-fiction book, Graham interviewed members of some of the most prominent black families in America.

Gist, who is under an overall deal at 20th TV, worked with Daniels as executive producer on both seasons of Fox’s musical drama Star and was recently named showrunner for ABC’s new black-ish spinoff, mixed-ish. She previously served as co-executive producer on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy for seasons 12 and 13. She also was a co-executive producer on Revenge and House of Lies. In features, Gist is writing and producing the upcoming Sister Act 3.