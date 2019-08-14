Oscilloscope Laboratories Nabs Alex Thompson’s SXSW Award Winner ‘Saint Frances’

Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired U.S. rights to Alex Thompson’s Saint Frances, written by and starring Kelly O’Sullivan. A 2019 SXSW Film Festival premiere, the film there won the Audience Award in the Narrative Feature Competition and a Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Voice.

Oscilloscope will release the film in theaters before a rollout to digital platforms.

The film follows flailing 34-year-old Bridget (O’Sullivan) who finally catches a break when she lands a much-needed job nannying six-year-old Frances (Ramona Edith-Williams) and meets an actual nice guy. But an unwanted pregnancy and abortion introduce an unexpected complication.

“I’ve admired Oscilloscope’s good taste and rebellious spirit my entire adult life,” said filmmaker Thompson of the acquisition. Saint Frances is a summer movie, but with sunscreen and blood in equal measure. No one but O-Scope’s gonna pull that off. The whole team is thrilled; it’s bound to be a radical, exciting domestic release.”

O-Scope’s Dan Berger said, “Alex and Kelly have created a story that deals with a host of complicated elements that millions of people face every day, and managed to flesh them all out in a truthful and probing way. No element feels undeveloped. Myriad stories that are normally given short shrift are given a crucial voice here. This is some good shit!”

The film was produced by James Choi, Pierce Cravens, Ian Keiser, Eddie Linker, and Raphael Nash. Ryan Kampe of Visit Films negotiated the sale on behalf of the filmmakers.