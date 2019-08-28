Oscar-Winning Scribe Mark Boal To Adapt ‘Fall And Rise: The Story Of 9/11’ For ABC

Oscar-winning producer and screenwriter Mark Boal (Zero Dark Thirty, The Hurt Locker) is set to adapt Mitchell Zuckoff’s book Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11 for ABC.

As previously announced, the network has been in development on a limited series based on the Harper Collins book to commemorate and honor the 20th anniversary of the events of September 11. The limited series, which hails from Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment, is slated for 2021.

Zuckoff’s Fall and Rise chronicles the stories of those who were lost, saved and forever altered by the most heinous acts of terrorism on American soil. The television adaptation will attempt to be a portrait of American resilience in the face of tragedy and an accounting of 9/11’s aftermath decades later.

The limited series will be produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment, and executive produced by Erwin Stoff and Richard Abate of 3 Arts as well as Mitchell Zuckoff. Boal will also executive produce.

Boal wrote and produced the 2009 film The Hurt Locker, directed by Kathryn Bigelow, for which he won both the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture, as well as BAFTA and WGA Awards for Best Original Screenplay. In 2012, he wrote and produced Zero Dark Thirty, teaming again with director Bigelow, about the tracking and killing of Osama bin Laden. The film earned him Academy Award nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture, and also BAFTA and WGA Awards for Best Original Screenplay.