‘Orange Is The New Black’ Moves To The Top Of Netflix’s UK Chart

Orange Is The New Black has moved to the top of Netflix’s UK charts – two weeks after launching its seventh and final season.

Jenji Kohan’s prison drama has swapped places with Stranger Things, which has moved into second. This comes a week after Netflix said that 105M have watched at least one episode, making it the SVOD’s most-watched original ever.

New titles in the top ten include Otherhood, the Patricia Arquette and Angela Bassett comedy, Chris Evans spy thriller The Red Sea Diving Resort, Tom Cruise’s American Made and cooking competition Sugar Rush, which launched its second season last week.

Elsewhere, Suits moved up to seventh from eighth last week, while Another Life went from third to fifth, Jane The Virgin went from fifth to sixth and Secret Obsession went from fourth to tenth.

Netflix’s top ten list launched three months ago with weekly updates on the most popular shows on the SVOD service in the UK.

1) Orange Is the New Black

2) Stranger Things

3) Otherhood

4) The Red Sea Diving Resort

5) Another Life

6) Jane The Virgin

7) Suits

8) American Made

9) Sugar Rush

10) Secret Obsession