All3Media’s Optomen Strikes Development Deal With National Wildlife Federation

EXCLUSIVE: All3Media-owned Optomen Productions has struck a deal with conservation group National Wildlife Federation to develop and create TV formats.

The producer, which makes series including The Employables on A&E and Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America, is to create formats and docu-series around the federation’s conversation stories and talent. It will aim to make shows for U.S. networks, international broadcasters and streaming services.

The National Wildlife Federation’s mission is to increase the U.S’ fish and wildlife population and protect wildlife habitats. Founded in 1936, it has more than 6M members.

It will work with talent such as naturalist David Mizejewski (left), who regularly appears on talk shows such as Today, The Wendy Williams Show, Conan, and Ellen and co-hosted Animal Planet’s Backyard Habitat and Nat Geo Wild’s Pet Talk.

The National Wildlife Federation’s team will work with Optomen President Maria Silver, Senior Vice President of Development George McTeague and Vice President of Development Kristin Wendell on the developments.

“This partnership allows us the unique opportunity to tap into their incredible talent pool and rich diversity of compelling and entertaining stories,” said Silver. “More importantly, we’re hopefully creating a larger platform for their ethos to continue making real change for America’s conservation effort.”

“Sharing the engaging stories of the people leading today’s conservation movement is key to inspiring people across the country to act on behalf of wildlife,” added Dawn Rodney, Vice President of Innovation and Chief Marketing Officer for the National Wildlife Federation. “We’re delighted to partner with Optomen, to help us unite all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in a rapidly changing world.”