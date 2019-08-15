NBCU Streamer Orders ‘One Of Us Is Lying’ YA Mystery Drama Pilot Based On Book

NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service has given a pilot order to One of Us Is Lying, based on Karen M. McManus’ bestselling young-adult mystery-thriller novel. The project hails from NBCU’s UCP and John Sacchi’s 5 More Minutes Productions banner.

This marks the first official pilot order for the streamer, which is slated to launch in April. The platform’s initial original series offerings include big-budget drama Brave New World, originally picked up by NBCU’s USA Network, and a third season of comedy A.P. Bio, whose first two seasons aired on NBC. Additionally, the Queer of Folk reboot, which had been in the works at NBCU’s Bravo, has now moved to the streaming platform for development.

One of Us Is Lying, McManus’ debut novel, was published in May 2017 by Delacorte Press/Random House. Its rights were nabbed by UCP in a competitive situation, and the studio set a series adaptation at NBCU’s cable network E! later that year.

Written by Erica Saleh (Instinct), One of Us Is Lying is described as The Breakfast Club meets Pretty Little Liars. It is the story of what happens when five strangers walk into detention and only four walk out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

Sacchi and Matt Groesch executive produce via Sacchi’s 5 More Minutes.

UCP is the studio behind Hulu’s The Act, Amazon’s Homecoming, USA Network’s Mr. Robot and Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy.

