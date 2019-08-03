One Day At A Time will not lose any of its charm while adjusting to shorter runtimes on ad-supported cable, producers say.

Even the hashtag #SavOdat couldn’t save the LatinX remake of Norman Lear’s 1975-81 family comedy One Day At A Time from cancellation at Netflix. But the series has been rescued by CBS–owned Pop TV, and executive producer Brent Miller and EP/co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett couldn’t be happier, they told Deadline at Pop TV’s candy and cocktail party at today’s TCA.

“It’s the first series to go from Netflix to a linear network,” Miller said.

Kellett said series episodes on Pop will shrink from 26-28 minutes to 21 on Pop. “We are really taking this as an exciting challenge to distill this information and the love and the yumminess of this family within the confines of this traditional model, and it’s really very exciting for us,” she said.

Miller joked that losing the seconds may be somewhat less exciting for the showrunner than the writers, but he still is excited to see the series get a new life. “I call it a family reunion, because I am thinking of my nieces and nephews (who are) so excited that we were rescued on this linear network, and they are excited to be part of the family again,” he said. “Norman Lear started his career on CBS, and we’re back on CBS, so it’s a very full-circle moment.

Kellett predicted the Pop TV audience would be larger than the Netflix audience because “not everyone can afford Netflix.” She said in the first season on Pop would help a new audiences catch up with the story line.

She would not reveal the new season story arc, but said, “It’s obvious that 2020 is an election year, and this is a LatinX family in America…we have tried on the show to have hard conversations that families have to have, especially LatinX families. We are still going to continue to have those conversations.”