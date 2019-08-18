Tarantino’s ‘Hollywood’ Has Bountiful $54M Overseas Weekend, Tops ‘Django’ In Debuts; ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Muscles In On $437M WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood is having a heyday at the international box office with $53.7M from 49 markets this session. That includes 46 new hubs where the Leonardo DiCaprio/Brad Pitt-starrer came in 30% higher than Django Unchained (current rates) to log the director’s best offshore opening ever. Added to the QT record debut in Russia last weekend, the overseas cume on the ode to 1969 is now $66.2M for $180.5M global.

There were No. 1s in 28 markets for Hollywood this frame, led by the UK’s 5-day opening of $8.9M (+76% on Django). The Sony/Bona film is rolling out through September and is coming off a terrific world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, while strong reviews and the marquee pairing of stars and director are resonating.

Also a major pairing at the box office, the Dwayne Johnson/Jason Statham-fronted Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw continued to strut its stuff this weekend, pumping up another $45.7M. That lifts the offshore cume for Universal’s spinoff to $303.3M and global to $437M. This is before they bring the brawn to China on August 23.

The drop in holdovers was 48%, besting those of the three previous F&F movies. As we noted on Friday, Korea is the new standout here with a $15M opening. Despite competition from two strong local holdovers, H&S secured the biggest screen count of the F&F series and, with a holiday in the mix, came in above all previous entries. Korea doesn’t typically index at the high end on an F&F title, but with this weekend the market jumps into the Top 5 so far.

In other news, Disney’s The Lion King is now the No. 9 movie of all time worldwide, having passed Avengers: Age Of Ultron this weekend. An additional $33.8M came from 54 offshore markets (-38%) where the cume is now $939.1M for $1,435.2M global.

In China, the late-summer local additions continue to rule the roost, not leaving too much room for Sony’s The Angry Birds Movie 2 which did $10M there. Overall, the $19.4M this weekend lifts the sequel’s overseas cume to $30.2M. Homegrown juggernaut Ne Zha is still leading play in the Middle Kingdom, now with an estimated cume of $582M.

Sony’s having a mighty fine weekend overall, however. Along with the record Hollywood bows, Spider-Man: Far From Home tops Skyfall today to become the studio’s biggest film ever worldwide. The cume is now $1.109B.

Elsewhere, Universal’s domestic champ Good Boys debuted in 13 international markets for $2.1M. The UK was the only major to release this session. CBS Films’ Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark had a solid Mexico opening at No. 1 with $2.8M.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

