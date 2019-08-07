‘On My Block’: Julio Macias Upped To Series Regular For Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Spooky on On My Block. Julio Macias, who has recurred for the past two seasons as Oscar “Spooky” Diaz, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming third season of the Netflix series.

Macias’ Oscar Diaz is a gang leader in the Santos Gang. He has appeared in 13 episodes since season 1.

On My Block, from Awkward creator Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft, is a coming-of-age comedy about bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high school in LA’s South Central neighborhood.

During the first two seasons, we learned that before Oscar joined the gang, he was an intelligent student who was planning to attend college and culinary school. Instead of following his dream, Oscar decided to stay in Freeridge to look after his younger brother Cesar and keep him safe in their gang-ridden neighborhood.

Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco and Jessica Marie Garcia will reprise their roles in Season 3.

Iungerich again serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with Gonzalez and Haft. Jamie Dooner returns as co-executive producer.

Macias is repped by Stewart Talent and Corner Booth Entertainment.