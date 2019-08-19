Olivia Cooke, Ben Hardy & Alec Baldwin Set For Comedic Thriller ‘Pixie’

EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One, Thoroughbreds), Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody, X-Men: Apocalypse), and Daryl McCormack (A Very English Scandal, Vikings) will star in Pixie, a comedic thriller directed by Oscar nominee Barnaby Thompson and written by Preston Thompson. Rounding out the cast are Colm Meaney (Layer Cake), Dylan Moran (Black Books), and multiple Emmy and Golden Globe winner Alec Baldwin.

Filming is currently underway. The plot centers on Pixie (Cooke), who wants to avenge her mother’s death by masterminding a heist, but her plans go awry and she finds herself on the run with two young men (Hardy, McCormack) who are way out of their depth being chased across the Wild Irish countryside by gangsters. She has to pit her wits against everyone, taking on the patriarchy to claim the right to shape her own life.

Thompson, who picked up an Oscar nom as a producer of the short film, Dear Rosie, is producing the pic with James Clayton (My Generation, Pride). Thompson has produced films such as Spiceworld, Wayne’s World 1&2, An Ideal Husband, and produced and directed the indie films St. Trinian’s 1&2. He most recently served as executive producer of the UK film, Fisherman’s Friends.

“I am excited to be returning to the Emerald Isle, the birthplace of my father and where I started my career directing documentaries, to make a comedic thriller with a wonderful cast against an extraordinary landscape. I’m also thrilled the film is going to be distributed in the UK and Ireland by Paramount, where I started my career producing movies,” said Thompson.

Peter Touche and Samantha Allwinton from Ingenious Media are the executive producers of Pixie.

Funded by Ingenious and Fragile Films, with support from Northern Ireland Screen, Pixie will shoot in and around Belfast, Northern Ireland for seven weeks, with additional photography in the West of Ireland.

Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales. Paramount Pictures has acquired distribution rights in the UK and Ireland.