Lucusfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy made it official to fans today that an Obi-Wan series is coming to Disney+. She brought Ewan McGregor on stage, who begged the question to the room: “Ask me if I’m going to play Obi-Wan,” a question he has received backstage at awards shows and from reporter phone calls.

“We have all the scripts written, and we’re ready to go next year, we can’t wait to start production,” said Kennedy.

McGregor was the surprise (not-so?) appearance at the end of Disney+’s D23 Star Wars streaming presentation today.

Prior to Solo: A Star Wars Story bombing at the box office, the first of what was going to be a number of classic Star Wars character spin-off movies, there was buzz of an Obi-Wan movie, with three-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stephen Daldry attached. No word if he’s still involved here. There was news that broke when Solo released that Disney was reviving a Boba Fett movie, with James Mangold helming, but those plans were sidelined when Jon Favreau’s streaming series Mandalorian came into fruition.