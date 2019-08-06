‘NYPD Blue’ Reboot Could Get “A Different Incarnation” At ABC

In one of the biggest surprises this past pilot season, ABC’s NYPD Blue reboot did not go to series but was kept in midseason contention with a possibility for redevelopment.

It now appears that particular iteration of NYPD Blue, a sequel to the original Emmy-winning series, is dead. It is not being redeveloped, and the cast was released in June.

But it’s not the end of NYPD Blue‘s comeback at the network, which aired the iconic 1990s cop drama series.

“There are conversations about continuing it but possibly in a different iteration,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke told Deadline during TCA on Monday.

The recent NYPD Blue pilot starred newcomer Fabien Frankel and co-starred original cast members Kim Delaney and Bill Brochtrup. The sequel centers on Theo (Frankel), the son of Dennis Franz’s Detective Andy Sipowicz character from the original series, who tries to earn his detective shield and work in the 15th squad while investigating his father’s murder.

Like the original 1993-2005 ABC series, the follow-up, from NYPD Blue alums Matt Olmstead, Nick Wootton and Jesse Bochco, revolved around a core group of 15th Precinct officers/detectives, led by Theo. It also included Detective Craig Pettibone (Rick Gomez) and Detective Nicole Lazarus (Alona Tal). Delaney and Brochtrup reprised their roles as Diane Russell and John Irvin, respectively.