Jennifer Lopez & Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas’ Nuyorican Taps Catherine Hagedorn As Head Of Development

EXCLUSIVE: STX Entertainment Creative Executive Catherine Hagedorn has been named Head of Development for Jennifer Lopez and Elaine Goldsmith Thomas’ Nuyorican Productions. The appointment follows Lopez and Elaine Goldsmith Thomas’ collaboration with Hagedorn on the upcoming STX/Nuyorican feature Hustlers, starring Lopez.

“Jennifer and I loved working with Catherine on Hustlers and could not be more excited to welcome her to the team,” said Goldsmith-Thomas. “She brings fresh insight, creativity, and strong writer and filmmaker relationships, which will be indispensable as we continue to build our slate at Nuyorican.”

At STX Entertainment, where Hagedorn had been since 2016, she also worked on the horror film Countdown and horror sequel Brahms: The Boy II and helped oversee the development of over a dozen films, including three of Kevin Hart’s upcoming projects, as well as STX and Nuyorican’s recently announced, The Godmother. Prior to joining STX, Hagedorn worked at WME in the motion picture literary department.

At Nuyorican Productions, Hagedorn succeeds Kristel Laiblin. Nuyorican most recently produced the upcoming Hustlers alongside Gloria Sanchez. The company is in pre-production for Universal’s upcoming film, Marry Me, a musical comedy about the power of celebrity, marriage, and social media starring Lopez and Owen Wilson. Kat Coiro is directing from a script by John Rogers and Tami Sagher, and Harper Dill.

Nuyorican Productions also recently produced the STX feature Second Act. The company’s current TV series credits include the NBC reality competition World Of Dance and Freeform’s The Fosters sequel, Good Trouble.