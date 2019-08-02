Nigel Sinclair’s White Horse Partners With Reelin’ In The Years For Documentaries

EXCLUSIVE: White Horse Pictures chairman Nigel Sinclair and president Nicholas Ferrall have made a multi-picture partnership with Reelin’ In The Years Productions president David Peck to create more documentaries in the film and TV space.

The companies have worked piecemeal on films since 2006. Those collaborations include the Ron Howard-directed Pavarotti and The Beatles: Eight Days A Week — The Touring Years, as well as Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who, George Harrison: Living In the Material World, the upcoming docu on The Bee Gees that Frank Marshall is directing, and The Apollo, the Roger Ross Williams-directed docu that opened at Tribeca and will be launched on HBO this fall celebrating the history of the iconic Harlem theater.

Reelin’ In The Years is a gatekeeper in licensing archival footage that feeds these documentaries, with over 30,000 hours of music footage and much more in interviews in its arsenal.

Sinclair, who leads the White Horse docu team with documentary head Jeanne Elfant Festa and TV head Cassidy Hartmann, said formalizing the partnership made sense.

“Of course, David runs this amazing library, but he also brings to the table the passion and commitment of a true archivist who cares deeply about the historical importance of footage and the need to preserve it. His invaluable advice to us on projects has gone way beyond just curating the footage he represents and this new partnership is a chance for us to utilize his extraordinary knowledge to create some very high-level, archive-driven projects on subjects we all love.”

Said Peck: “I have worked with Nigel and the White Horse partners on nearly a dozen projects over the last 13 years, and their almost fanatical commitment to excellence touches on my passion, which is finding, cataloging and preserving archival footage from around the globe and making it accessible to professionals in the film and television industry.”