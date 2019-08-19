Niecy Nash Set As Host For BET’s Black Girls Rock! Awards

Emmy-nominated actresss Niecy Nash will take the stage at the BET’s 2019 Black Girls Rock! Awards as host. The celebration will tape on August 25 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, NJ and will have its broadcast premiere on September 8 on BET.

The star-studded lineup of celebrants and attendees that are more than appropriate for the title of the awards show. The roster includes Golden Globe winner and Oscar-nominated actress, director, and producer Angela Bassett, the recipient of this year’s Icon Award as well as Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy-winning actress and director Regina King who will be honored with the Star Power Award. Other honorees include Grammy Award winner Ciara (Rock Star Award), industry trailblazer Debra Martin Chase (Shot Caller Award) as well as Grammy-winning musician H.E.R. (Young Gifted and Black Award), and activists The Mothers of The Movement Sybrina Fulton, Geneva Reed Veal, Gwen Carr, Lucy McBath, Maria Hamilton and Cleopatra Pendleton-Cowley (Community Change Agent Award).

“I am thrilled to host this year’s Black Girls Rock! Awards,” said Nash, star of the critically acclaimed Netflix series When They See Us. “We are celebrating Black women who serve the world with style, grace, class and sass! Our honorees are truly shining bright. In a room full of Black girl magic anything could happen! This is going to be an amazing event!”

Creator and Executive Producer, Beverly Bond added, “Black Girls Rock! on BET is the mecca for Black girl brilliance. This show is the preeminent annual celebration of Black women and girl’s influence across sectors and this year’s cohort of celebrants are stellar examples of our illustrious contributions to the world.”

The televised special is a BET Networks, B.G.R. Enterprises Inc./BONDVISION MEDIA and Jesse Collins Entertainment production. The executive producers are Bond, Connie Orlando, Head of Original Programming & Production for BET Networks and Jesse Collins and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.